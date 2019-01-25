Answering the call of the wild with Isabella Rossellini and her ‘Link Link Circus’

The basic belief in our civilization, she says, is that humans have a rational intelligence that animals don’t have and that the latter behave strictly on instinct. Darwin proved a human link with animals — which is why she named her show “Link Link Circus” — and we largely recognize a physical continuity between us and them. However, we have yet to fully recognize a cognitive link. That’s where animal behavior studies come in, she says. These studies seek to discover whether animals are capable of thinking, feeling and making decisions.