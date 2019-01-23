Hello, Betty Buckley! A new Dolly hits town, and she’s ready to add to her legend

“I watched Patti in ‘Penny Dreadful.’ She was … phenomenal,” she said, punctuating her point with an expletive. “So I started emailing her. Her skill set is remarkable. I went backstage to see her at ‘War Paint.’ We’ve grown up together. And we’ve been compared — her version of [the song] ‘Meadowlark,’ my version of ‘Meadowlark.’ It’s crazy. I’ve been determined that she knows that I love her. And with Glenn it’s the same thing, mainly because of ‘Sunset.’ I went to see this new version they did on Broadway and was blown away. It was very human, very different from what she did the first time, and she sang it beautifully. I went backstage and said to Glenn, ‘That was amazing.’ I was really happy for her, because she’s so good. I refuse this thing of treating us competitively like quarterbacks, but it’s taken a lot of work.”