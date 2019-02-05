Review: Jacaranda, 'Premonition' and the angst-filled sound of Germany a century ago

In the final and most recent quartet, Jörg Widmann’s “Hunt Quartet,” a next-generation German composer, now 45, makes its intentions more clearly known. The quartet, from 2003, begins with a quote from the Schumann piano piece “Papillons.” What follows is a little something for everyone in this premonition circuit. Schumann gets jazzed up and beaten up (whip claps included). Mahlerian foreboding is ever present. The players scream as if in pain and shout as if in anger. It ends in violence, the cowering cellist attacked by three screaming players brandishing their bows in the air like sticks. The Lyris made this downright unnerving.