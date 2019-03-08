Review: John Adams delivers a devil of a new concerto. Yuja Wang pounds it out

Dudamel’s tempos in the First have sped up considerably since his performances at his inaugural concert in 2009 and again in 2012. (His Ninth is now faster too.) At times, the ensemble sounded rough, even coarse, in some of the extroverted passages, driven harder than ever. But many of Dudamel’s fussier mannerisms are tamed, and he got his best payoff in his patient buildup toward the explosion of sunlight in the first movement and its exhilarating aftermath. Overall, it remains a young man’s tempestuous Mahler 1.