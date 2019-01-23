Remembering John Mason, the L.A. artist who helped to lead a revolution in clay

“I had a studio, and I had access to the materials and the equipment,” he told me in a series of interviews at his downtown L.A. studio in 2002. “It was like, here’s the challenge: Mix up a ton of clay and go to work. To make it happen, for me, was to make sculptural pieces and to make big walls. There were no prescriptions for any of this that I knew about. It was, do it and see if it works. And if it doesn’t work, change it and make it work.”