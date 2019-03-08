Review: Oscar Wilde, the David Hare way, in 'Judas Kiss' at Boston Court Pasadena

The problem of this production — if it can be said to be a problem — is that Nagle gives such a towering performance that he threatens to dwarf all those in his orbit. A fixture on local stages, Nagle is known for thoughtful portrayals — but seems like the role he was born to play. Full of bluster, bravado and pathos, his Wilde is nature’s gentleman and fortune’s fool, putting his authentic self on display in defiance of his time. In a performance not to be missed, Nagle shows us the internalized anguish behind Wilde’s deceptive passivity — the thwarted brilliance and loss behind his valiant savoir-faire.