The 99-Seat Beat: Roller derby, ‘Glass Menagerie,’ Native Voices and a five-actor Hamlet

The essentials: Native Voices at the Autry, in residence at the Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park, produces new work by Native American, Alaska Native and First Nations playwrights — the only Equity company in the country with this mission. Each Native Voices production is the first of its kind, so if you’re tired of catching shows 400 years after they open, here’s your chance to get in on the ground floor. Vickie Ramirez’s “Pure Native” is a romantic comedy that explores the competing claims of tradition and innovation on a reservation community.