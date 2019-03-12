For gardener-turned-artist Kenzi Shiokava, new show proves wood is the ultimate ‘Spiritual Material’

An untitled piece from the “Primal Totem Series” (1986) is a breathtaking example, an elegant and formidable presence with a profound sense of authority. Shiokava hand-carved the work from a telephone pole, leaving the familiar uniform cylinder partially intact and burning its rough skin black. He scooped out one side and smoothed the interior so the piece, about 10 feet tall, stands like a giant, horned personage shaped to signal affirmation, embrace. The grain pattern of repeated, rising craggy peaks at eye level hints further of physical and metaphorical ascent.