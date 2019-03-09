The sensual landscape of William Downs, where gender and time feel totally fluid

A dozen works in ink on paper are also included in the show, some hanging in frames, some directly affixed atop the wall drawing. The vocabulary of forms is similar, figures re-creating, procreating, communing. In the intimate "Just Too Tired to Cry," the features of two faces repeat with gentle, percussive insistence, wavering chains of eyes and lips. The motion and multiplicity of the forms in Downs’ work bring to mind the vigorous drawings of Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle. The bold, graphic power emitted directly from the wall recalls Hugo Crosthwaite.