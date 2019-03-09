Rona Pondick’s head sculptures: Beautiful nightmares of mind and body

Yet one gets the sense that Pondick, a New York artist who has explored bodily presence in her work since the 1980s, isn’t interested in self-representation so much as experimentation: her head, stripped of gender cues, eyes shut tight, seems to serve as a motif upon which to iterate, to experiment with proportion and color. In this sense her surreal visions are as playful as they are unsettling. They juxtapose formal experimentation with the organic forms of the body. In doing so, they are oblique but unsettling reminders of the violence abstraction can inflict on the human form.