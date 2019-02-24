Review: David Lang’s ‘the loser’ brought to brilliant life through the hypnotic Rod Gilfry

Did I mention that much of what is disturbing about classical culture and ambition happens to be very funny? Bernhard created the seemingly impossible in his fancifully autobiographical novel, a humane nihilist for an Austria obsessed with the inglorious glories of a past. The author then killed off his nihilist when he died in 1989, leaving in his will that after his death there could be no performances in Austria of any of his works as long as they remain in copyright.