Review: Edgy jazz crosses over to classical, or is it the other way around?

It soon brightened up, but in this case the ominousness didn’t disperse as quickly as it was supposed to. After a couple of minutes, a theremin-like wail took it to unexpected places. Someone had set off a fire alarm in the parking lot, and the performance had to be stopped until the alarm could be disarmed and the piece begun again. As fate would have it, the interruption added a sense of resolve to Child’s commanding solos. Too bad he can’t write the alarm into the score.