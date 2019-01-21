Review: After 70 years, Susanna Mälkki proves Messiaen’s ‘Turangalila’ is torrid no more

This much is certain. There was never the slightest hint of vulgarity in the enthralling Los Angeles Philharmonic performance of “Turangalila” that Susanna Mälkki conducted Thursday night at Walt Disney Concert Hall. She took at face value all of Messiaen and made it purposeful. The great glory of “Turangalila” is its vista, which it has taken us pretty much until now to realize is not something so weird that it might be from another planet, but an embracing of the world around us in all its multitude.