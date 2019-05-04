Review: Why this woman fed hay and water to a baby grand piano outside Disney Hall

The scion of generations of leading Dutch composers, Andriessen doesn’t like orchestras and never has. Approaching his 80th birthday, he lately has let the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam and the New York Philharmonic twist his arm for new pieces. But he told me at intermission that he’s had it with orchestras, making an exception now only with the L.A. Phil, because it does programs like this one. Still, he was a little perplexed that Esa-Pekka Salonen, who put the program together, would then play Beethoven’s First Symphony.