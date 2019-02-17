Salad chopped on the Disney Hall stage kicks off 24 hours of Fluxus-ing

“Yakshi,” performed in a gallery of 17th to 19th century Korean art, involved Liu and another dancer, frog-like in green, often mirroring one another in a variety of crouched positions. A third dancer in white overalls tap-danced her way in and out of the gallery. Electronic drones were courtesy of Andrew Gilbert. The half-hour work, which will be repeated at LACMA on Cunningham’s 100th birthday (April 16), took its unrelated movements and attitudes, one after another, from applying the kinds of chance procedures that Cage and Cunningham enjoyed in their work.