Lee Quiñones is famous for his graffiti. An L.A. exhibition shows the artist to be more

By contrast, the “tablets,” dated 2005 to 2018 feel a bit cynical. Drywall fragments cut into salable sizes from Quiñones’ studio walls, they feature all the splatters, drips and sprays one might expect. Less expected are the handwritten aphorisms and quotes that pepper their surfaces. They’re the kind of notes that artists jot down as inspiration or encouragement. “Some believe the earth is flat, but our world is round, and so is karma,” reads “Tablet #9.” They are documents of artistic process, but they come across more like consumable relics anointed by the artist’s touch, rather than purposeful works in their own right.