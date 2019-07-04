11 L.A.-area museums open for the Fourth of July

Looking for things to do and places to go on this Fourth of July? Some of Southern California’s best and most popular cultural destinations are keeping the doors open. Here’s who’s welcoming visitors Thursday:
Annenberg Space for Photography, L.A., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
The Broad, L.A., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Standby ticket line only; advance reservations sold out | “Soul of a Nation” feature | review
California African American Museum, L.A., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. | Adia Millet | Gary Simmons
California Science Center, L.A., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. | Expo Park plans
Grammy Museum, L.A., 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Griffith Observatory, L.A., noon-10 p.m. (213) 473-0800
The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens, San Marino, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. | “Project Blue Boy”
LACMA, L.A., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. | “Korean Writing”
Museum of Latin American Art, Long Beach, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Norton Simon Museum, Pasadena, noon-5 p.m.
Petersen Automotive Museum, L.A., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Closed for the holiday:
Autry Museum of the American West, L.A.
Craft Contemporary, L.A.
Fowler Museum, L.A.
Getty Center, L.A.
Getty Villa, L.A.
Hammer Museum, L.A.
Japanese American National Museum, L.A.
La Brea Tar Pits & Museum, L.A.
La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, L.A.
Marciano Art Foundation, L.A,
Museum of Contemporary Art, L.A.
Museum of Tolerance, L.A.
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, L.A.
Skirball Cultural Center, L.A.
USC Pacific Asia Museum, Pasadena
Wende Museum, Culver City
