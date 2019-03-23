Review: Searing moments of American truths in ‘Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power’

At the Broad, the story unfolds in 11 chapters. It begins with the Spiral, an eclectic affiliation of 15 New York artists who came together to ponder what black artists could do to advance civil rights. They produced a single 1965 exhibition in which diverse works were all in black and white, such as Norman Lewis’ jagged vision of the Ku Klux Klan as white lacerations across the painting’s black surface-skin.