Mike Kelley Foundation grants: 10 winners split $400,000 to make daring art

The Ford Theatres is being granted $46,000 for its work with the artist Edgar Arceneaux, co-founder of the Watts House Project. Arceneaux is creating an immersive live experience titled “Boney Manilli,” which will receive a work-in-progress showing at the Ford Theatres on Aug. 8. The surreal piece of performance art sheds light on a little-known German music producer named Frank Farian, who created the songs that built up, and later destroyed, the 1980s pop duo Milli Vanilli. The show will examine “how artists of color have systematically been exploited by the white establishment.”