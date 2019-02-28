With a free phone app, Nancy Baker Cahill cracks the glass ceiling in male-dominated land art

With the help of app developer Drive Studios, Baker Cahill created her own AR app, “4th Wall,” which debuted in February 2018. The name has layers of subtext: At the heart of her art practice, Baker Cahill aims to “break the fourth wall,” as it’s referred to in theater, and pull the viewer as far into her work as possible. Breaking the fourth wall is also a reference to blowing up traditional boundaries and showing art outside the walls of institutions. Perhaps most simply, it speaks to the idea that, as VR and AR technology is increasingly embraced by fine artists, “anything is possible,” Baker Cahill