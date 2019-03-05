Review: Love spins into free-fall in A Noise Within’s ‘Othello’ set in present day

Portraying Othello, Wayne T. Carr is as calm and capable a military leader as you could wish, a stoicism that evaporates the instant he’s alone with his bride. And how could it not, when she is so irresistibly impish, despite the chaste crucifix at her neck? Much of what makes her so appealing, in Angel Gulner’s portrayal, is that she is so thoroughly sure of herself. She approaches her husband as an equal, even if her strength isn’t the sort rewarded with military ribbons.