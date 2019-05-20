How the L.A. Phil turned Beethoven’s piano concerto marathon into a relay

On this concerto: This is actually the last of the five that I learned, and I’m very happy that was the case, because it is a very special piece. Even among Beethoven’s other works, it stands absolutely apart as one of the deepest pieces I know. Of course, the structure is very unusual and was absolutely unique for its time. At the very beginning, it’s just the piano without an introduction from the orchestra. The sounds of those piano chords seem to just come out of nowhere. Every note in this concerto somehow is like from another dimension. Every note has a certain meaning, in my opinion.