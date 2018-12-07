A closet of her own: Deeply personal exhibit at the Skirball examines one woman's quest for freedom

Berman was the mother of author and illustrator Maira Kalman and the grandmother of curator and designer Alex Kalman, who together re-created a most intimate space as an exhibit titled “Sara Berman’s Closet,” on view at the Skirball Cultural Center through March 10. The exhibition coincides with the release of a book by the same name, featuring original text by the Kalmans and illustrations by Maira. Twelve original paintings from the book will be displayed alongside the installation.