Mental illness and sexism left this artist largely forgotten. A new show restores her place in history

Arledge, who died in 1998, is one of many female artists who traversed important strains of American art and film history only to be largely forgotten. The Pasadena artist studied art at UCLA, Columbia University and the Barnes Foundation. She moved in the same circles as experimental film titans John and James Whitney and Kenneth Anger, and she screened her work all over the world. But she struggled with mental illness, was repeatedly institutionalized against her will and lost her only child to suicide. As it did for many ambitious, creative women of her generation, sexism took its toll.