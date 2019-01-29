The artist S.C. Mero and the sculptures she's left for you to discover on the streets of DTLA

“This was previously just a concrete [stump] and I turned it into a prescription bottle,” Mero said. “This is the only art piece of mine that’s very personal. I used to have a drug problem, so I made this about myself. I got over that problem. I didn’t necessarily choose this location; it chose itself. [The stump] was just here. … I’m glad that I went through that because it took me to a level of understanding, and I don’t pass any judgement on people. I run into people all the time, and I just tell them, ‘Your life can get better if you get off drugs.’ That’s obviously going on all around here. It doesn’t matter what drug it is; it’s the same struggle for everybody.”