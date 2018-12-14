Review: In this small-stage 'South Pacific,' romance and racial prejudice still float to the surface

Both romances founder on the shoals of deep-seated racial prejudice. Nellie’s rural Southern values collide with her discovery of Emile’s children by a deceased island bride, while Cable is torn between his love for an Asian woman and his privileged upper-class status. Nee’s tortured delivery of “You’ve Got to be Carefully Taught” masterfully evokes the self-loathing awareness of racism that made the song so controversial in its time and remains so tragically accurate to this day.