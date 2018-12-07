Review: In this modest musical, Jane Austen's Emma goes on being literature's perpetual busybody

Austen predicted that Emma would be “a heroine whom no one but myself will much like.” As we know, that was not the case, but the 20-ish heroine — daughter of a widowed, well-off father in an English country village — is a bit of a pill all the same. With little to occupy her other than balls and picnics, she takes up matchmaking as a hobby. It seems not to occur to her that because she herself has not yet experienced true love, she might have no idea what makes couples compatible.