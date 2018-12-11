Best theater in 2018: A brave 'Cost of Living,' a radical 'Fairview' and a new star in 'Evan Hansen'

The Echo Theater Company’s production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ “Gloria” and the Fountain Theatre’s production of Majok’s “Cost of Living” confirmed just how indispensable 99-seat theaters still are to a healthy theater ecology. Perhaps one of these intrepid companies will take on Jackie Sibblies Drury’s “Fairview,” one of the most original new works of the year, though it would be a coup if Center Theatre Group or the Geffen would find a way to remount Sarah Benson’s production, which triumphed at New York’s Soho Rep before taking Berkeley Rep (where I saw it) by storm.