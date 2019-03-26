Southwest Museum site is officially up for grabs

The Autry has spent a decade and a half — and at least $20 million — conserving and otherwise caring for the Southwest Museum’s massive collection of American Indian artifacts, now officially part of the Autry’s collection. Faced with renovations estimated to run into the tens of millions of dollars in order for the Southwest to reopen fully as a museum, the Autry is looking for someone else to manage and own the property while respecting its history. That someone else could be a museum, university, nonprofit or other cultural institution — or, the Autry said, commercial entities including a restaurant, retail or housing that partner with such cultural organizations.