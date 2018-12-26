Review: No diamonds but plenty of gems in 'Jeweled Isle,' first big U.S. museum survey of Sri Lankan art

The exact function is not known for these 14 panels, decorated with images of Indian gods and demons and mostly painted in opaque blue and red watercolors. The show’s slim catalog is a bit confusing in attributing them to the 17th or 18th century while also noting that they were probably produced during a resurgence of Buddhist faith, which flourished in resistance to the 19th century British occupation. Since they are painted on both sides, however, it is reasonably thought the 5-foot-tall panels might have been window shutters or doors at an unidentified temple.