Rich layers of life from one of L.A.'s pioneer black female artists

Gallery announcements, photographs and correspondence from Gallery 32’s short but significant lifespan fill a display case in the current show. The ephemera provides relevant biographical background for Jackson and wonderful contextual resonance for O-Town House. The show helps to flesh out the story of a cultural moment, and it makes a worthy addendum to the Charles White retrospective recently opened at LACMA and “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983,” coming in March to the Broad.