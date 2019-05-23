Review: ‘Spike Spangle’ is a 1986 play about foreclosure and a rigged system. Sound familiar?

The intervening decades have only sharpened the political satire that fuels this stylishly gripping revival. Tim Robbins, artistic director of the Actors’ Gang, and Adam Simon penned the piece in the cartoonish strokes of Robbins’ mentor, Italian playwright Dario Fo, whose “Accidental Death of an Anarchist” was an earlier entry in the company’s season. Although the two shows share a stylistic and thematic affinity, “Violence” needs no translation or cultural adaptation. It’s as American as apple pie.