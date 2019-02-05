At Actors' Gang, a timely return of the political madness of Dario Fo's 'Anarchist'

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist” takes too much time to get into top gear, but when it explodes into full-blown madness (complete with blaring music) it’s a raucous delight. The political punchlines have been expertly renovated to agitate all sides. (Fo himself was a master of offending politicians of every stripe.) Donald Trump isn’t a main topic of mockery in this update, but he lurks conspicuously in the background of jokes. Direct hits, though, aren’t necessary: The basic outline of Fo’s satire is so twisted it already gives the president’s Twitter account a run for its deranged money.