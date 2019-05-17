Review: In ‘Tigers Be Still’ in Anaheim, a millennial struggle to get off the couch

“Exactly one month ago, all of the women in my family were in bed. All the time,” Sherry (Piper Power), the play’s endearingly dorky protagonist, tells the audience. Her mother shut herself in her room. Her sister, Grace (Erica Farnsworth), crawled home after a breakup to drink Jack Daniels and watch “Top Gun.” Sherry, a recent college graduate with a degree in art therapy, sent out her résumé, heard nothing back and gave up hope of ever finding work in her field — or any field at all.