At the Women's March, the Community Chorus joined the protest — in song

Multimedia artist and composer Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs formed the Community Chorus in 2016. The group meets twice a month for rehearsals at the Women’s Center for Creative Work in the Elysian Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles and regularly performs at protests around the city. It’s free and open to anyone, regardless of singing experience or ability to read music. Although Riggs does bring in professional guest musicians to work with the group, the point isn’t to perfect vocal technique. It’s to come together.