Thousands expected to turn out for Women’s March in downtown Los Angeles

Tens of thousands of women are expected to participate in Women’s March 2019 on Saturday in downtown Los Angeles and in dozens of other cities across the country in a push for federal policies that promote equality for all.
With a record number of women elected to Congress in the 2018 midterm elections, organizers said their agenda includes an Equal Rights Amendment, expanding the Violence Against Women Act, universal healthcare, reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, the decriminalization of sex work and campaign finance reform.
“The Women's Agenda was created with the input of over 50 women from diverse communities, who work on different issues, and represents a unified declaration of what the women's movement wants to see in 2019 and beyond,” said Carmen Perez-Jordan of Women’s March.
Two rallies were planned in downtown Los Angeles. The first was set to begin at Pershing Square at 9 a.m., with participants marching down Hill Street to Grand Park at 10 a.m. Several speakers and performers were scheduled to take part in a program from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of City Hall.
Large rallies were also planned in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, New York, Houston and Chicago. The global gatherings that were launched two years ago in protest of the inauguration of President Trump.
The Women’s March organization has faced its own problems, including accusations of being anti-Semitic. Leaders of the national group came under fire last year after co-chair Tamika Mallory attended a February event with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, in which he said, “The powerful Jews are my enemy.”
Between March and November, the larger group issued three statements in response to criticism that Women’s March leaders are anti-Semitic and homophobic, but it has repeatedly expressed support for its leaders, including Mallory.
“It’s become clear, amidst this media storm, that our values and our message have — too often — been lost,” the national group said. “That loss caused a lot of harm, and a lot of pain. We should have been faster and clearer in helping people understand our values and our commitment to fighting anti-Semitism. We regret that.”