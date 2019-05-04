Artist Jaime Hernandez reunites his ‘Love and Rockets’ women, but only loves one now

We had been drawing comics for ourselves since we were little kids. By the time I was in high school, I’d created Maggie, but she was a woman in outer space. I wanted a story about a woman I could put in any situation possible. As I grew up and evolved, she grew up and evolved. I got into punk. She got into punk. She came from the barrio. I came from the barrio. By the time “Love and Rockets” came around, she was who she was. And by that time we were in our early twenties, we didn’t want to do “The X-Men.” We were done with superheroes. I was like, I want to do my stories.