In quiet yet visceral works, Zoe Leonard captures the frailty, pain and eccentricities of human life

In her Niagara Falls piece “Survey” (2009-12), for example, the meticulous stacks of postcards — some just a few cards, others that teeter with dozens of the most popular views — quite explicitly dwell on the physical nature of imagery. Each postcard represents a vantage point from which the falls have been photographed. Seen from below, they embody breathtaking might; from above, it is possible to absorb their majestic scale. From other angles, they seem composed of contradictory elements: turbulent waters, angelic mist. Together, they create a fragmented portrait and reveal the ways in which a camera, pointed in any one direction, can leave entire worlds out of view.