Advertisement

SoCal museum listings, April 14-21: ‘An Encounter with Lux Prima’ and more

By Matt Cooper
Apr 12, 2019 | 6:00 PM
SoCal museum listings, April 14-21: ‘An Encounter with Lux Prima’ and more
The multi-sensory art installation “An Encounter with Lux Prima” created by Danger Mouse and Karen O is coming to the Marciano Art Foundation. (Eliot Lee Hazel)

Openings

40 for LA Celebration of MOCA’s four decades includes archival materials from the museum’s vault and more. Also on display: “Open House: Elliott Hundley” featuring works by the L.A.-based multimedia artist. Museum of Contemporary Art, 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Opens Sun.; ends Sept. 16. Closed Tue. $8-$15 (includes same-day admission to the Geffen Contemporary; jurors and children under 12, free; Thursdays after 5 p.m., free. (213) 626-6222. www.moca.org

Advertisement

Women at the Frontline of Mass Violence Worldwide The stories of survivors of violence and genocide are told in photographic portraits and accompanying testimonials. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Drive, L.A. Starts Sun.; ends Aug. 11. Open seven days. Free. (323) 651-3704. www.lamoth.org

An Encounter with Lux Prima Multi-sensory art installation created by musicians Karen O and Danger Mouse. Marciano Art Foundation, 4357 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts Thu.; ends next Sun. Closed Mon.-Wed. Free; advance reservations required. (424) 204-7555. www.marcianoartfoundation.org
Advertisement
Advertisement