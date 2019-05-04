SoCal museum listings, May 5-12: ‘Ernie Barnes: A Retrospective’ and more

Openings
Isaac Julien: Playtime Multi-channel video by the artist and filmmaker explores the power of money in the art world and features James Franco, Maggie Cheung, and others (opens Sun.; ends Aug. 11). Also on display: “Frank Stella: Selections from the Permanent Collection” featuring works by the Abstract Expressionist artist (opens Sun.; ends Sept. 15); “Eleanor Antin: Time’s Arrow” featuring two new works by the conceptual artist (opens next Sun.; ends July 7); and “Between the Lines: Typography in LACMA’s Collection” (opens next Sun.) Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. www.lacma.org
Trees Forest-themed mural created by New York-based Swiss artist Nicolas Party in a four-story interior stairwell. Marciano Art Foundation, 4357 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Now on view. Closed Sun.-Tue. Free; advance reservations required. (424) 204-7555. www.marcianoartfoundation.org
Ernie Barnes: A Retrospective Art and ephemera documenting the neo-Mannerist painter’s life and career. California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Starts Wed.; ends Sept. 8. Closed Mon. Free. (213) 744-7432. www.caamuseum.org
Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich A celebration of the L.A.-based fashion designer includes outfits, accessories, sketches, photographs, ephemera and video clips. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Starts Thu.; ends Sept. 1. Closed Mon. $7-$12; Thursdays, and 2 and under, free. (310) 440-4500. www.skirball.org
RISK Multimedia works by veteran graffiti artist Kelly “RISK” Graval. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks at The Oaks, 350 W. Hillcrest Dr., Thousand Oaks. Opens Thu.; ends Sept. 4. Closed Mon.-Tue. $6 suggested donation. (805) 405-5240. www.cmato.org