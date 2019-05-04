SoCal museum listings, May 5-12: ‘Ernie Barnes: A Retrospective’ and more

Isaac Julien: Playtime Multi-channel video by the artist and filmmaker explores the power of money in the art world and features James Franco, Maggie Cheung, and others (opens Sun.; ends Aug. 11). Also on display: “Frank Stella: Selections from the Permanent Collection” featuring works by the Abstract Expressionist artist (opens Sun.; ends Sept. 15); “Eleanor Antin: Time’s Arrow” featuring two new works by the conceptual artist (opens next Sun.; ends July 7); and “Between the Lines: Typography in LACMA’s Collection” (opens next Sun.) Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. www.lacma.org