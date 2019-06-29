SoCal museum listings, June 30-July 7: ‘Disruptors’ at the Petersen and more

Openings
Disruptors New exhibit pairs minimalist vehicles with works by shoe designer Rem D Koolhaas and industrial designer Joey Ruiter. Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Now on view; ends March 15. Open 7 days. $7-$15. (323) 930-2277. Petersen.org
John Martin: A New Acquisition Single-work display showcases the English Romantic artist’s influential 19th-century drawing “Destruction of Pharaoh’s Host.” The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends Oct. 6. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu
The Cunard Story Exhibit celebrates the luxury cruise line’s 175-year history. The Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach. Starts Fri.; open 7 days. (877) 342-0738. Included with admission ($15-$40). queenmary.com