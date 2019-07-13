SoCal museums, July 14-21: Lithographs by William Crutchfield and more

Openings

Hervé Tullet: Ideal Exhibition The artist and children’s book author presents an interactive art-making project (starts Sun.; ends Sept. 8). Also on display: “Worldwide Orphans: Element of Play,” an interactive toy-library program (starts Sun.; ends Aug. 4). Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., L.A. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (213) 928-0833. theicala.org

Venerated – Persecuted – Forgotten: Victims of Nazism at FC Bayern Munich Exhibit remembers players and officials of the famed German soccer club who became victims of the Holocaust. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Dr., L.A. Starts Tue.; ends Sept. 30. Open seven days. Free. (323) 651-3704. www.lamoth.org

Bakeru: Transforming Spirits The supernatural world of Japanese folk traditions is explored via large-scale interactive digital projections. Japan House, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Starts Wed.; ends Oct. 6. Open 7 days. Free. japanhouse.jp

Air Land Sea: A Lithographic Suite by William Crutchfield Small exhibition showcases the master draftsman’s fantastical 1970 series that explores themes of transportation and modernization. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Starts Fri.; ends Nov. 4. Closed Tue. $9, $12; member, students, active-duty military and ages 18 and under, free. (626) 449-6840. nortonsimon.org