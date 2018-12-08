The week ahead at SoCal museums, Dec. 9-16: 'The Jeweled Isle: Art from Sri Lanka' and more

Reviews by Leah Ollman (L.O.).
Openings
The Jeweled Isle: Art from Sri Lanka Major exhibition surveys hundreds of years of Sri Lankan art and includes decorative objects, textiles, furnishings, photographs and more. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts Sun.; ends June 23. Closed Wed. $10-$25; members and children 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010.
Spectacular Mysteries: Renaissance Drawings Revealed Works from the museum’s collection plus private collections. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends April 28. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300.
Women of Vision: National Geographic Photographers on Assignment Images by award-winning female photojournalists. Forest Lawn Museum, 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale. Starts Tue.; ends April 7. Closed Mon. Free. (323) 340-4545.
New Orleans Second Line Parades: Photographs by Pableaux Johnson Color portraits of members of African American social clubs. Fowler Museum, UCLA, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood. Starts next Sun.-ends April 28. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (310) 825-4361.
Also recommended
The Incongruous Body Humor and the human body serve as brackets loosely containing the sculptural work in this 14-person show. Not all here is comic, and not everything manages to muster heat from the rub of expectation against direct experience — curator Tim Berg’s organizing principle — but the show has enough radiant moments to redeem the whole. Standouts include works by Kim Tucker, Kristen Morgin, Jeremy Brooks, Elana Mann and Robert Arneson. (L.O.) AMOCA, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Open Wed.-Sat. Ends Jan. 20. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (909) 865-3146.