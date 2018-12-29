Looking for a comedy podcast? Earwolf has dozens to make you laugh

Ullrich approached Aukerman as a fan of the show; the two wanted to work together but weren’t sure how, until Ullrich suggested, almost offhandedly, that they start a podcast network. “The ambition of it really appealed to me,” Aukerman says, noting that he had long been one of the few performers in the L.A. comedy scene who actually enjoyed the logistics of booking venues, renting equipment and promoting shows. Comedians, he explains, “pretty much want to just come into a room, do their thing and then leave. That was what I’d found at the UCB Theatre. So that was what we tried to base our network on.”