Weekend Picks: ‘Dear Evan Hansen,' Zubin Mehta, family fun in DTLA and more

It was a tough ticket when it dazzled the Ahmanson last fall, and the national tour of “Dear Evan Hansen” remains a tough ticket as it swings back through SoCal. Local lad Ben Levi Ross stars as the titular teen struggling with severe social anxiety in this Tony-winning musical with book by Steven Levenson and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. An L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates and times through Jan. 13. $35.75 and up. scfta.org