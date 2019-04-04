Weekend Picks: A bilingual ‘Madama Butterfly,’ Alvin Ailey Dance, Mayumana and more

This weekend’s picks include a bilingual take on Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” in Little Tokyo, the return of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and new work from the socially conscious Los Angeles Poverty Department at REDCAT. The Verdi Chorus belts out opera favorites in its spring concert, the Israeli dance troupe Mayumana lights up the stage at Segerstrom Hall, and the Huntington salutes the Bard of Avon.