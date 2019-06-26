6 Weekend Picks: Beethoven meets the Beatles, Barak Ballet, Dianne Wiest and more

Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got California Philharmonic’s season opener, new work from Barak Ballet and the final performances of Samuel Beckett’s “Happy Days” starring Dianne Wiest. It’s time to catch the dark play “Boxing Lessons” before it closes, while the Los Angeles Culture Festival and Hollywood Carnival Parade return, the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival is back and West Hollywood wraps up Pride month with arts offerings.