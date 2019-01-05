The week ahead in SoCal dance, Jan. 6-13: Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, L.A. Dance Project and more

maybe Berlin-based choreographer and dancer Shade Théret presents this site-specific work in collaboration with the artist Lukas Panek; part of the third annual “Dance at the Odyssey” festival. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (310) 477-2055.
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago & Third Coast Percussion The ensembles join forces for a program that includes West Coast premieres by Emma Portner and Teddy Forance. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $35-$105. (310) 746-4000.
Be Seen This work from Acts of Matter artistic director Rebecca Lemme examines the lives of those on the margins of society; part of the third annual “Dance at the Odyssey” festival. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (310) 477-2055.
The Great Tamer: A Work by Dimitris Papaioannou CAP UCLA presents the U.S. premiere of this surrealist dance-theater work that explores the mysteries of existence. Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Fri., 8 p.m. $29-$79. (310) 825-2101.
I fall, I flow, I melt L.A. Dance Project presents the U.S. premiere of company founder Benjamin Millepied’s full-length work, staged in the round and set to music by Bach and David Lang performed by violinist Etienne Gara. L.A. Dance Project Studios, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., L.A. Sat.-next Sun., 8 p.m.; ends Jan. 20. $40. (213) 622-5995.