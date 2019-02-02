SoCal dance listings, Feb. 3-10: Kevin Williamson + Company at the Dance at the Odyssey Festival and more

Astaire Dances 2: Fred & Ginger American Contemporary Ballet re-creates five of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers’ classic dance routines; program also includes the suite from Balanchine’s “Who Cares?” Cooper Design Space, 860 S. Los Angeles St., 11th floor, L.A. Sun., next Sun., 4 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Feb. 17. $45-$90. (213) 304-3408.
Hybrids of Plants and Ghosts Rosanna Tavarez and La Dansa Dansa present this dance-theater work about a family matriarch inspired by Tavarez’ own grandmother; contains nudity; part of the “Dance at the Odyssey” festival. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (310) 477-2055.
Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella The choreographer reimagines the Prokofiev ballet based on the classic fairytale as a romantic fable set in London during WWII. Ahmanson Theater, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends March 10. $30-$135. (213) 972-4400.
Flex L.A. Dance Project’s “Making: LA” residency program presents choreographer Jay Carlon’s evening-length dance-theater work about the Filipino American experience. L.A. Dance Project Studios, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., L.A. Thu.-next Sun., 8 p.m. $30. (213) 622-5995.
Kevin Williamson + Company’s Gnarled Williamson is joined by movement artists Barry Brannum, Mallory Fabian, Jasmine Jawato, Sebastian Hernandez and Carol McDowell for a series of collaborative duets; contains nudity and adult themes; part of the Dance at the Odyssey Festival. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. West L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (310) 477-2055.
Clairobscur Dance with Special Guests Clairobscur Dance performs the politically themed work “Supremacy Ride,” and Zawirowania Dance Theatre performs the relationship-themed piece “Runway.” Mimoda Studio, 5774 Pico Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20, $25. (559) 860-9145.