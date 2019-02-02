SoCal dance listings, Feb. 3-10: Kevin Williamson + Company at the Dance at the Odyssey Festival and more

Hybrids of Plants and Ghosts Rosanna Tavarez and La Dansa Dansa present this dance-theater work about a family matriarch inspired by Tavarez’ own grandmother; contains nudity; part of the “Dance at the Odyssey” festival. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (310) 477-2055.