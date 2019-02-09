SoCal dance listings, Feb. 10-17: Ate9 at the Wallis and more

Astaire Dances 2: Fred & Ginger American Contemporary Ballet re-creates five of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers’ classic dance routines; program also includes the suite from Balanchine’s “Who Cares?” Cooper Design Space, 860 S. Los Angeles St., 11th floor, L.A. Sun., 4 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 4 p.m. $45-$90. (213) 304-3408.
Clairobscur Dance with Special Guests Clairobscur Dance performs the politically-themed work “Supremacy Ride” and Zawirowania Dance Theatre performs the relationship-themed piece “Runway.” Mimoda Studio, 5774 Pico Blvd., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20, $25. (559) 860-9145.
Flex L.A. Dance Project’s “Making: LA” residency program presents choreographer Jay Carlon’s evening-length dance-theater work about the Filipino American experience. L.A. Dance Project Studios, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $30. (213) 622-5995.
Kevin Williamson + Company’s Gnarled Williamson is joined by movement artists Barry Brannum, Mallory Fabian, Jasmine Jawato, Sebastian Hernandez and Carol McDowell for a series of collaborative duets; contains nudity and adult themes; part of the Dance at the Odyssey Festival. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. West L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (310) 477-2055.
Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella The choreographer reimagines the Prokofiev ballet based on the classic fairytale as a romantic fable set in London during WWII. Ahmanson Theater, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; Tue., Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; ends March 10. $30-$135. (213) 972-4400.
Ate9 Program includes the world premiere of artistic director Danielle Agami’s “a blind LAdy” plus a reprise of “calling glenn” featuring live music by Wilco percussionist Glenn Kotche. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $29-$89. (310) 746-4000.
Awe and Wonder Donna Sternberg & Dancers presents works created by local choreographers in collaboration with scientists from a variety of fields. The Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $20-$30. (310) 260-1198.
Keeping Backhausdance performs this immersive site-specific work. OCMAExpand Santa Ana, South Coast Plaza Village,1661 W. Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana. Sat., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 780-2130.
Luis Bravo’s Forever Tango Long-running celebration of Argentine tango features 14 dancers, a vocalist and an 11-piece orchestra. La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$42. (562) 944-9801.
Snow Queen The Redondo Ballet Company presents its winter concert. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 E. Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Sat., 3 and 6 p.m. $30, $35. www.redondoballet.com.